Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $6.21 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.