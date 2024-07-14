CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mobilicom Price Performance
Shares of Mobilicom stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.81. Mobilicom Limited has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.
About Mobilicom
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobilicom
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.