CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Mobilicom stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.81. Mobilicom Limited has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

