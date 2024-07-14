CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 599,897 BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 599,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 309,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. BioVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

