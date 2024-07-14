CVI Holdings LLC Invests $58.10 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 294,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,098,000. Flutter Entertainment comprises approximately 55.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %
Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.51. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.