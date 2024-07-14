CVI Holdings LLC Invests $58.10 Million in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 294,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,098,000. Flutter Entertainment comprises approximately 55.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.51. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,464.10.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

