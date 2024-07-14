CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $996,000 Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Terreno Realty makes up about 0.9% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 921,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,867. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.