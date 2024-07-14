CVI Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

CVI Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,001 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for 1.9% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 536,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $28,057,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 833.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 17,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.