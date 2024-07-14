CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard Gray Buys 1,600 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £16,304 ($20,883.82).

CVS Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.32) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 902.41 ($11.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,225 ($28.50). The stock has a market cap of £745.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.36) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

