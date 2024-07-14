CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

CVS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

