CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,200 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 3,033,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $6.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.58%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

