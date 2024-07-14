CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $14,755.35 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

