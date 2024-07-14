D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 898,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $147,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.74. 4,023,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

