Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 3.1 %

DSEEY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

