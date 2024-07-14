Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
DPBSF stock opened at C$42.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.05. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$39.93 and a one year high of C$54.19.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
