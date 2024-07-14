Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $7,743,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. 1,226,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,113. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

