Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Jane Tunnell Sells 3,624 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $139.57 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

