Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $98.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $68.74 on Friday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

