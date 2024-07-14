Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 9.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 194,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.01.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.