Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $134,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after buying an additional 400,077 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,544,000 after buying an additional 331,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,189,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 313,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.