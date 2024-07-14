Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,861 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 56.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 21.89% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $210,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,395. The company has a market capitalization of $999.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $36.11.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.