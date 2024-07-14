Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,015 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.0 %

TSLS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 6,398,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,256. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

