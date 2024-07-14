DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 806,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,251. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
