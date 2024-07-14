DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 806,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,251. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

