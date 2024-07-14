DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

