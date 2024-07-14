Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. 1,728,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,411. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

