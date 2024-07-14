Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Holdings Raised by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Douglas Elliman worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 159.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 961,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 20.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Mark Zeitchick acquired 58,313 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 125,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,167,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Zeitchick purchased 58,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 428,644 shares of company stock worth $486,786. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,910,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,806. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

