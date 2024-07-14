DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

