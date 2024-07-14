Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,782. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

