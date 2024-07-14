E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $4.20 at UBS Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4.50 to $4.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $7,045,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.