easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £152.96 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 32 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($195.93).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 32 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($188.14).

On Friday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 29 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £154.28 ($197.62).

easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %

LON EZJ opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.58) to GBX 640 ($8.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

