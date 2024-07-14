Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECOR

Ecora Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.81) on Thursday. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 62.30 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £158.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Insider Activity at Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($28,820.29). In related news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,820.29). Insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.