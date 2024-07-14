Eight Capital Boosts Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

SVM stock opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.23.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

