Eight Capital Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.20.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

