Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $929,325.79

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $45.39 million and $929,325.79 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,360,955 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

