Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $281,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

EA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.