Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells $39,500.46 in Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 444,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,588.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $355,500.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

ELYM opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $214.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

