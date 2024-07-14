ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.50 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,945.45 or 0.99931899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067527 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04251961 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

