Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.