Energi Market Capitalization Reaches $8.12 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Energi has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $705,065.91 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00043515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,876,874 coins and its circulating supply is 78,876,945 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

