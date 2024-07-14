Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $8.13 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Energi has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $787,893.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00042893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,859,938 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

