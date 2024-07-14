EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 544,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

