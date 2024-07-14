EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 91.9% in June

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 626,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,633. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

