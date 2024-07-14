Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

Shares of Equatorial Energia stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

