Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $257.97. 640,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

