Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.