Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,975 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,136,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.19. 1,969,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,385. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

