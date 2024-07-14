ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.78 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $1,349.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,738.03 or 1.00077185 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00067072 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02904604 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

