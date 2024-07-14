Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $97,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.