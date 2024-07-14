Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $97,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
