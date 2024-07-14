Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.10 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $394.24 billion and $11.10 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,279.40 or 0.05327372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00043284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,949 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

