ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Announces Dividend of $0.29

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2909 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
