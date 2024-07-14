Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up about 2.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $59,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

EEFT stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.27. 379,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

