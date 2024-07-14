Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,303. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

